Pierre Singh aiming for more Drag racing glory

EAST Coast-based Pierre Singh is aiming for glory at this weekend’s 1320 Heat Drag-racing event.

Singh, whose Toyota Alteeza is sponsored by Miracle Optical, believes that this time, he will be carrying home a trophy

“The last time out, we ran in the 14-second class because the car had some issues. After that meet, we went back home and redid the car and I think we can go faster,” Singh said.

“We’ve done some work on it after we found the issues and I don’t know where we will end up but when we test today or tomorrow, we will be better able to fine-tune the car.”

While Sunday’s event is an international event, Singh is looking to tussle with the local boys.

“Like I said, we aren’t sure where the car will run but after fine-tuning, we will know which bracket we are running in and then we will be better able to fight with those cars.”

“We have an idea of where we want to be and how fast we want to go but again we want to have all the data and then make a decision if we want to go faster or stay where we are.”

Sunday’s event is billed to commence at 09:00hrs with practice runs, with qualification set for 10:00hrs and Elimination starting at 12:00hrs.

So far, four cars from Trinidad cars are expected in port Georgetown later this evening and will be cleared on Friday ahead of the event.

One railcar, one Nissan Skyline and two drag motorcycles are expected.

While there was interest from Suriname, the non-functioning ferry service has prevented their participation.

Event sponsors include ISG, DEL CO ICE, R. Kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical Shipping and Hand-in-Hand.

Admission for kids is $1 000 s and adults $2 000.