Local body art, fashion steal spotlight at CARIFESTA XIV

CLOTHING designs done by local fashion designer Maxi Williams and Body Art done by ‘Bravo Arts’ took the spotlight on Monday Night at the fashion square of CARIFESTA XIV.

In the fashion scene at CARIFESTA, Maxi has been making himself quite known with his ‘tall man’ costume elaborately designed with the colours of the Golden Arrowhead. On Monday night, however, he gained recognition as his designs brought the curtains down on the fashion segment of the fashion show held at Grand Market at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in Trinidad.

Following Maxi’s clothing display, there was a body art display by ‘Bravo Arts’. The well known local creative arts group painted the skins of members of the National Drama Company to illustrate mythical and futuristic creatures.

The Bravo team included Mr. Bravo himself and Steven Douglas, alongside Guyanese artists Cassandra Chu and Mala Mohabir. Trinidadian artist, Dahlia Davis also joined the group.

The Bravo Team’s art was on display on the stage at the Grand Market in the Savannah and then at the end of the fashion show later that night.