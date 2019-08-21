HEYS making a difference in the hinterland

…MP says project bringing needed change to indigenous communities

“IT was very refreshing to see the change that had occurred after 24 months of the HEYS programme in 215 communities across 10 regions in Guyana,” Ministerial Adviser at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Member of Parliament, Mervyn Williams has said.

The project at reference is the innovative government-led Hinterland, Employment and Youth Service, more popularly known by its acronym, HEYS.

Speaking specifically to the change he’s witnessed in a matter of two years or less since HEYS has been implemented in the various hinterland regions for which it was intended, Williams said: “This was evident with newly-erected structures at strategic locations in communities.”

He said that besides training some 3941 participants over the two-year period, some 2500 businesses, of 58 different types, were established by the end of 2018.

And that, to him, Williams says, is tangible enough proof “that the HEYS programme has achieved its objectives and more.”

According to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, under whose aegis the programme falls, HEYS is “an intensive peer learning and exchange programme where persons, through adult facilitatory practices, teach, discuss, learn and exchange experiences and knowledge from a virtual repository of information, in order to improve their standard of living and contribute positively to the development of their communities.”

DELIVERING ON A PROMISE

It came about because of a promise President David Granger made Toshaos at the 2015 National Toshaos Conference that he will see to it that the Hinterland is as developed as the Coastland or even better, and while it initially targeted 2000 youth in 106 communities across Regions One (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni)) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), by Williams’ reckoning, it has now surpassed that figure by some 1941.

In terms of the kind of economic stability it has given the various regions and villages, Williams said: “Each youth received a stipend of $30,000 for 12 months, and a small grant of $50,000 to commence a business. This is a total of $410,000.00 per youth per year.” That is in addition to the two facilitators who are being paid $65,000.00 per month for seven months per year.

This means that a village of 20 participants and two facilitators would have received a total of $9.1M per annum.

This is bearing in mind that in some communities, there are only a few government-employed persons who receive a salary.

And when coming to governance and leadership development, Williams said:

“It was very invigorating to see a new breed of leaders emerging through the HEYS programme,” thanks in no small measure to the Capacity Building Modules in use, which incorporates leadership skills in its curriculum. “Evidence of transformation,” Williams said, “were seen in the villages where new leaders were emerging as Toshaos, village councilors and leaders of youth clubs and women groups.”

Business-wise, it’s said that during the incubation period, many youths were motivated to make the necessary adjustments, in that those who were doing poultry soon came to realise and accept that that it would take six weeks before they can actually earn an income. In the interim, many of them started other businesses to help bring in a daily income, and today now have three and four businesses.

One such youngster is Rachel Simon of Silver Hill, who, though she operates a snackette at the Silver Hill Primary School, has also built a shop at her home and bought a second-hand car on terms so she could drive and sell on weekends.

VIABLE FAMILY BUSINESSES

According to Williams, “Many parents assisted in building shops and pens to help their children. These businesses eventually became family businesses, where fathers and mothers played a meaningful role.”

Even the single mothers were able to cash in on the deal, Williams said, as a significant number of them made up the 68% of females the programme initially attracted.

Most of them, he said, took advantage of the training the project provided which empowered them to not only become independent, but take better care of their families. What would have also helped tremendously, he said, were the courses they would have had in Life Skills, Conflict Resolution and decision-making.

In terms of fostering social cohesion, Williams said when the programme first started, some youths were found to be introverted, but as time passed, they became more sociable. Today, they’ve now become adept at organising social events such as sports, pageants, women groups and youth clubs.