Guyanese are not foolish; we can see through their lies

Dear Editor,

While it is known and understood that officials of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will continue to spread lies in their desperate attempt to regain political power, and get their untrustworthy, greedy hands on oil-money which belongs to all Guyanese, one needs to point out those lies, and set the record straight.

One of the falsehoods that the PPP continues to peddle is the lie that crime has gotten worse since the APNU+AFC was elected to office. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Of course, telling the truth is not one of the attributes for which the dishonest PPP officials are known. In fact, it appears that dishonesty is in the PPP’s DNA; which honest political party would select a man with 19 criminal charges, who has been banned from travelling to Canada, to be its presidential candidate?

One recalls that under the PPP, Guyana was known as a narco-state. One remembers

that the PPP regime handed over responsibility for Guyana’s security to a drug

runner named Roger Khan.

One recollects the extra-judicial killings, the trafficking in persons, the piracy attacks on fishermen, the skyrocketing numbers of suicides. How can anyone forget those horrible days, and who in their right mind would want to return to those horrific conditions?

The fact is, crime has declined sharply since the APNU+AFC was elected.

According to statistics from the Guyana police force, in recent years, there has been an

average of a 19 per cent decrease in serious crimes. A 13 per cent decrease in robberies

where no instruments were used was also observed; a 50 per cent decrease in robbery

under arms where instruments other than firearms were used; a 50 per cent decrease

in robbery with aggravation; a 50 per cent decrease in larceny from the person; a 24 per

cent decrease in rapes; a 52 per cent decrease in burglaries; a 9 per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny and a 45 per cent decrease in robbery with violence. Those are not manufactured figures; they represent the statistics of the premier anti-crime agency; the Guyana Police Force.

While it is to be expected that the dishonest PPP will try to fool citizens with false propaganda, Guyanese are not foolish; we can see through their lies, because we have endured the reign of the PPP, and we can remember how terrible a time it was. Now that we have emerged from those dark days, why would anyone even think about going back?

Regards

Mark DaCosta