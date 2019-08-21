GECOM to possibly discuss way forward today

– over 270,000 persons registered so far

COMMISSIONERS and Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh, are expected to discuss the way forward during a statutory meeting which is set for today.

According to information from a credible source, the meeting, which is usually held on Tuesdays, was rescheduled because the Commission did not receive the written High Court ruling on the legality of GECOM’s house-to-house registration exercise.

Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire ruled that the ongoing house-to-house registration being undertaken by GECOM, is within the confines of the Constitution and is therefore legal.

The Acting Chief Justice delivered her judgement in a case challenging the constitutionality of house-to-house registration brought before the High Court by Chartered Accountant Christopher Ram, in which GECOM, Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, and Attorney-General Basil Williams were the named respondents.

It was not confirmed whether GECOM received the written ruling, but if they did receive the document, the commissioners will be meeting with Justice Singh to decide on a way forward regarding the ongoing house-to-house registration and preparations for elections.

Persons were anticipating a decision last Thursday during the first meeting between the commissioners and Justice Singh, but Government-appointed GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander said: “The question on the way forward, in some regards, was not determined, in the main, because we are still not recipients of the written decision from the judge.”

Despite the ruling being public knowledge, Alexander had said there are some members of the commission who prefer not to rely on reports and third-hand information. In that regard, the commissioners had agreed to await the decision and convene a meeting shortly thereafter.

“We sat today and decided that the CEO (Chief Elections Officer) will come to us with scenarios that could be used for the delivery of the election, and it will include house-to-house registration, among other things,” Alexander said.

“I am not sure if it is going to be new…we had a problem in the past where there was a refusal to discuss certain things, but I think we are now in the mood of discussing and we are putting everything on the table,” he added.

Although a decision is yet to be made, the house-to-house registration, which started on July 20, 2019, has been ongoing.

Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward said that on August 18, the commission recorded 270,282 registrations. She said the process has been going smoothly so far.

The countrywide exercise is in keeping with a decision of the Commission on February 19, 2019, and in accordance with Order No. 25 of 2019 dated June 11, 2019. “Registration is a legal requirement according to the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08, therefore, all eligible persons are mandated to register,” GECOM said.

House-to-house registration is a new registration exercise, and all eligible persons must register, even if they were previously registered, the elections management body stated. Upon conclusion of this exercise, a new National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB), which is reflective of the current Guyanese population, will be created. Subsequently, the Official List of Electors (OLE) will be extracted for the purpose of conducting General and Regional Elections.

Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, naturalisation or registration, 14 years and older by October 31, 2019 or a citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year, preceding the qualifying date, are all eligible for registration.

Residents are urged to have the relevant documents required for registration ready and be on the lookout for GECOM’s registration officials in their area. “These documents include an original Birth Certificate, a Valid Passport, Naturalisation Certificate, Certificate of Registration, Adoption Certificate and Deed Poll or Marriage Certificate (if applicable),” said GECOM.