Fernandes outshines Best to take women’s senior CASA title.  

… Jamaica’s Binnie surged to a record ninth singles title

GUYANESE squash ace Nicolette Fernandes rolled back the years on Tuesday night to produce some fantastic strokes for the 2019 senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) title.

Playing on home soil against Barbadian Meagan Best, the Guyanese showed why she was ranked in the top 20 of the world, with some excellent racquet wielding.

The five-time Caribbean champion added her sixth title to the trophy cabinet on the wave of support from her fans at the Georgetown Club.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Chris Binnie surged to his record-breaking ninth men’s singles title.

In the final, Binnie squared off against his long-time regional rival, Cameron Stafford of the Cayman Islands, who was looking for revenge having lost in the final to the Jamaican on several previous occasions.

However, Stafford fell to the Jamaican once again 11-8, 11-2, 11-5.

Earlier, Fernandes, the tournament favourite, did not disappoint as she opened strong, showing that her absence from the sport at the highest level had not taken a toll on her game.

Her crosscourt play made Best visibly uncomfortable, moving the ball to all corners of the court and eventually winning the first set 11-2.

In the second set, the experience of the 36-year-old Guyanese helped her to quickly adapt after Best obtained two quick points;

Fernandes used the drop ball aspect of her game a lot in this round, scurrying back to the top of the court.

That set ended like the first, 11-2.

Best, however, looked to save her best game for last when she came out swinging in the third and what would be the final set, but Fernandes was ready.

She absorbed the early pressure from the Bajan and responded flawlessly – something only a multiple-time Caribbean champion could do – and when the dust settled, Fernandes won 11-5.

Fernandes contended that training for the tournament had been tough but at the end, seeing her hockey team, parents and supporters, pushed her over the line.