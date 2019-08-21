Countdown intensifies for staging of Toronto Cup 3

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – As the countdown intensifies for the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Toronto Cup 3, to be staged during the Labour Day weekend of August 30-31/September 1 here, the organisers are confident that the tournament, which was first staged in 2015, will once again be a tremendous success.

Somewhat disappointed with the number of entries in the Open category to date, OMSCC president Azeem Khan pointed out that he was expecting larger participation but so far there’s the distinct possibility that only four teams will compete in that category.

What is heartening, however, Khan disclosed that some seven teams have been scheduled to compete in the Over-40 category while the Over-50, which was first initiated on a trial basis, firstly by the OMSCC in 2017, has gained in popularity with nine teams taking entry to date.

The tournament will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the third edition of the Prime Minister’s Cup, to be staged in Georgetown, Guyana during the first weekend of November

An exuberant Khan, who served as vice-president and tournament director when the tournament was first held in September 2015, is promising a holiday weekend treat during the three days of action which will commence next Friday and climax on Sunday with the final set for the University of Toronto soccer ground, Scarborough.

According to Khan, he’s expecting a bumper crowd on Sunday when the day’s activities are expected to include additional side attractions and live on-the-spot commentary.

The welcoming ceremony will be held at the Tropical Nights Restaurant and Lounge, Morningside Avenue, (at Sheppard), Scarborough, starting at 1830hrs next Thursday, setting the stage for the commencement of the tournament the following morning.

Khan further disclosed that he’s looking forward to welcome teams from both North and South America “to our great province to take part in friendly international competition. Best of luck to all”!

Khan pointed out that a copy of the playing rules will be sent to the participating teams shortly. He’s also requesting teams to send in their list of 15 players before next Friday in order for the OMSCC to start populating the Toronto Cup 3 database. Final changes will however be permitted next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall Guyana and Markam, Ontario, has been one of the staunchest supporters of previous Toronto Cup and is expected to follow suit this year.