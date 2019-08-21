Civic responsibility

EVERY Guyanese wants to live in a perfect society, and this is all well and good, because, as human beings, we deserve to, and are capable of making it possible.

Oftentimes Guyanese compare and seek after societies considered as having a better standard of living, where their people are courteous and orderly. Even as comparisons are made, understandably, along with reasonable critiques, we need to recognise our responsibility to put the requisite systems in place.

Recognition and acknowledgement of failings ought not to be seen as belittling, but necessary engagements in self-critique so as to address human frailties as a pre-requisite for growth and development. There are two sore issues on which citizens, irrespective of politics, are united in their daily concern. These are the constant road accidents and the state of our physical environment.

There is unanimity on the subject that the number of road accidents and the causalities thereof make road usage a stressful encounter for the law-abiding within our midst. Yet there will continue to be persons who use the roadways without regard for the traffic laws and fellow road users. Such an attitude may speak to the daredevil in some of us; a disregard for law (i.e. traffic regulations), and the lack of courtesy towards others. Road casualties will not be reduced unless strong penalties are put in place, inclusive of swift justice to serve as a deterrent. Every life is precious, and if others do not want to treat theirs as such, they have no right to deny others the right to life and limb. The continuous attention to the callous use of our roads is being done in the hope that courtesy will be manifest among road users, and the traffic laws will be obeyed, or stringent measures will have to be put in place to halt what is evidently becoming cause for grave concern.

As we bemoan the state of our physical environment, there continues to be trash strewn every which way: Drainage clogged with food boxes, bottles and so forth; yards and parapets overgrown with weeds; and the risk of mosquito infestations and communicable diseases. Poor environmental practices aid in creating the unsightly environment we rightly bemoan and condemn, yet these bad practices continue unabated. In other societies, such acts carry heavy penalties, with the aim of serving as a deterrent.

Guyanese will leave these shores and visit other countries and instantly comply with maintaining the environment and observing the laws. This, in part, is due to their loved ones nudging them to do likewise, aware that they will face the consequence of the law should they deviate; or they are impressed by the orderliness, courtesy and aesthetics, and feel incumbent to act accordingly. Conversely, as soon as they return to these shores, they fall back into disreputable practices.

What ought not to be lost sight of in such societies is the sense of responsibility borne by citizens and visitors to conform to the rules/laws, lest they suffer the consequences. In short, these societies don’t leave it up to the people to act in a certain manner; laws are put in place to ensure conformity.

No society, whether the systems or the people, functions in an orderly way and engage in productive activities without the input of its people shouldering their civic responsibilities. It is also true that human beings can be self-serving; cruel to each other, and disregard conditions that are necessary for the collective good, so laws are put in place to curb such tendencies.

And even as governments and corporate entities exercise such responsibilities, making laws and providing social services and community supports, citizens, too, have their responsibilities. These responsibilities, outside of the paying of taxes, require obeying the laws, treating each other with courtesy, and taking pride in one’s surroundings for the public good.

At the same time, it should be said that there exists a tendency in our culture to focus more on building with little attention being given to enforcement and maintenance. Where such attention is not given equal priority, things will fall apart and create dire consequences. The responsibility for attaining the perfect society we rightly yearn for, rests with us as citizens through our actions, whether as individuals, government, or corporate entities.