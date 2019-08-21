Capoey women want to establish their independence

– express an interest in shade-house farming, poultry-rearing, block-making

By Indra Natram

THE women of the Amerindian community of Capoey were only too happy to see Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valerie Adams-Yearwood when she paid the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) community a visit recently, so they could share with her their innermost desires.

And foremost amongst those desires is their zeal to become independent, by getting into such activities as shade-house farming, poultry-rearing, and block-making.

So serious are they that they elected a spokesperson in Ave White, who is also a member of the Capoey Village Council (CVC), so she could communicate to the minister what it is they want of her.

According to White, there are approximately 35 women in the community who are interested in getting into projects that will sustain their livelihoods, and given that agriculture is the mainstay of the community, what better way to supplement their earnings than by pooling their resources and investing in a shade-house project.

She said that the village already has a shade-house; all it needs is a little repairs.

“We need something to do; we need to assist in the home,” White said. “If we women in the community can come together and do projects, then we will be able to support our home financially. If the shade-house project comes to reality then we can supply the school feeding programme,” she implored the minister.

She also told the minister that those of the women who are not good at farming can do other things, such as poultry, since the Mission Top and Lake Top women have different projects in mind.

The ice having been broken, that’s when the other women who were at the meeting chose to speak up, and some expressed an interest in learning block-making.

After hearing from the women, Minister Adams-Yearwood committed to engaging the relevant agencies to assist them in developing those projects that are closest to their hearts.

She promised that she will ensure that they receive the necessary training in animal husbandry and poultry rearing, and that she will also be getting someone from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) to train them in block-making.