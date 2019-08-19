Motorcyclist dies in West Berbice accident

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday night after he lost control of his motorcycle while riding on the Number 40 Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The dead man was identified as Latchman Hansraj, also known as ‘Kevin,’of Lot 116 Block D, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

Initial reports are that Hansraj was riding his motorcycle on the roadway when he lost control after colliding with persons who were standing alongside the road following the Guyana Cup Horse Race Meeting at Rising Sun West Coast Berbice.

The Police are investigating the accident.