Essequibo villages hit by floods

RESIDENTS of Sparta, Lima and La Belle Alliance in the extreme north of Region Two, were surprised when they woke up Sunday morning to flood waters in their homes. There lower flats were inundated with approximately three inches of floodwaters.

When Guyana Chronicle visited the area, residents in Sparta were bailing water from their kitchens. Many of them had to move their chair sets and electrical appliances to higher grounds to secure them. Many kitchen gardens and poultry were inundated with water.

“We bailing water since morning, this never happened before; not sure, but rain fell all night. For years we have not experienced such levels of water,” Arjun Singh said.

For other residents, they believed that the Hampton Court sluice doors were locked, resulting in the high build-up of water in the nearby communities.

They have said, however, that around 09:00 hours, the water was quickly receding, suggesting that the sluice doors were opened. They are, therefore, calling on workers attached to the drainage and irrigation department and sluice attendant to take their work seriously and to monitor the tides and rainfall.