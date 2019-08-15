Youths accused of larceny granted bail

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly, on Wednesday August 14, 2019, granted bail to two Rasville, Georgetown residents, who were jointly charged for breaking into a woman’s home and carting off almost $300,000 worth in items.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Clarke and 20-year-old Destiny Fredericks appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between August 9, 2019 and August 10, 2019, at Cane View South Ruimveldt, they ‘broke and entered’ the house of Sarah Adams and stole items totalling $286,000.

Magistrate Leron Daly granted the duo $50,000 bail each and adjourned the matter until September 25, 2019.