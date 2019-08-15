President Granger says Raksha Bandhan can foster national unity

President David Granger, Wednesday morning, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with representatives of the Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga Centre at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The President said he was grateful for the request from the group to mark the occasion with him as it has the potential to promote social cohesion, by fostering a greater understanding of how other groups celebrate brotherhood and sisterhood.

“I welcome the opportunity, not only at a personal level, but also on behalf of the entire country,” President Granger said. While tying the Rakhi (sacred thread) on to the President’s wrist, Sister Jyotsna Pattel said the Brahma Kumaris was pleased to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with him. She said the tying of the Rakhi not only represents a sisterly

and brotherly connection, but the bond of love which each person should have for the other. Ms. Paramdai Persaud, Ms. Sita Narine and Mr. Stanley Singh of the Braham Kumaris, also attended the event.