Construction workers remanded until September 11

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly, on Wednesday August 14, 2019, remanded two men to prison on a break and enter and larceny charge.

Dexter Forde, a 25-year-old construction worker and Alfred Singh, a 28-year-old construction worker, both from West Ruimveldt, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge when it was read to them.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between August 10, 2019 and August 11, 2019, at West Ruimveldt, they ‘broke and entered’ the dwelling house of Natasha David and stole items valued at $860,000.

Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the men and told the court that, on Saturday August 10, David secured her home and went to bed. When she woke in the wee hours of Sunday morning, she saw her house ransacked.

David reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, the police received a video from a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) which showed the men entering the woman’s home.

Forde and Singh were arrested and were positively identified by David.

The prosecutor, in her objection to bail, told the court that Forde is currently on $80,000 bail for a robbery under arms charge.

Magistrate Leron Daly refused bail for the men and remanded them to prison until September 11, 2019.