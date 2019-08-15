Commander-in-Chief visits troops at Tacama

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Armed Forces, President David Granger, on Wednesday, visited troops currently engaged in Exercise Green Heart, which is underway in the Tacama waterfront area, in the Upper-Berbice River.

This exercise is designed to train soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in territorial security and assess the preparedness of our troops to conduct operations in the jungle environment. Exercise Green Heart forms part of annual exercises conducted by the GDF in fulfilment of its role in defending the territorial integrity of Guyana. This is President Granger’s second Jungle Warfare exercise visit.