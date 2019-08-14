Rain washes out first day of Lord’s Test

.. Josh Hazlewood to play ahead of Starc

THE first day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at Lord’s.

A break in the weather did allow a 15:30 BST start, only for further rain to intervene.

There has yet to be a toss and the teams have not been officially named.

However, pace bowler Jofra Archer was presented with his England cap, confirming that he will make his Test debut.

At Archer’s request, the presentation was made by Chris Jordan, his Sussex team-mate.

Like Archer, Jordan was born in Barbados and helped introduce the debutant to the English game.

England’s warm-up seemed to indicate that all-rounder Sam Curran would be the player from their squad of 12, to miss out, meaning batsman Joe Denly and left-arm spinner Jack Leach would play.

Even if England had decided on a team yesterday, because it is yet to be confirmed, they can still make changes.

Australia coach Justin Langer said Josh Hazlewood will play ahead of fellow pace bowler Mitchell Starc, with James Pattinson rested after the first Test.

The tourists, the Ashes holders, lead the series 1-0 after a 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

With the full 90 overs lost to the weather on day one, an additional eight overs will be added to each of the remaining four days.

Further disruption is likely, though, with more rain forecast for tomorrow and Saturday.

There is clear weather predicted for today, when Lord’s will be turned red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, a charity founded by former England batsman Andrew in honour of his late wife, who died of lung cancer last year.(BBC Sport)