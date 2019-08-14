Johnson calls 31 locally based players to training for Nations League

DESPITE close to four months of inactivity in the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League, the country’s top football league, coach Michael Johnson and his technical staff named 31 locally based provisional squad to begin training as the Golden Jaguars prepare for their CONCACAF Nations League participation.

Seven players, according to a release from the GFF, received their first call to Guyana’s Senior National programme.

Charles Pollard, Golden Jaguars’ assistant coach and lead for the Guyana-based team preparation, said the squad was selected by a technical panel including head coach Michael Johnson.

“We’re continuously looking for players with the right combination of technical skill, heart and commitment to represent Guyana. I believe this squad reflects that,” Pollard said.

Pollard added that while the majority of the squad is taken from those who were part of the previous training programme, “we have brought in some new players who have shown creditable performances in the recently-held tournaments and who have to fight for a place when the short list is made.

One of those players is young Ryan Dowding who performed well during the recently concluded GFF-KFC U-20 tournament.”

The Former national defender pointed out that the first sessions will prioritise fitness, since “fitness in the sport, especially during this time, can never be underestimated. So while some of the guys have been actively engaged in tournaments, others may not have been so active, so the fitness regime will test this to determine their overall readiness and will also point us to areas to focus on.”

Fitness evaluation is scheduled for Saturday.

Guyana will journey to Curacao to face Aruba at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in their first League B, Group C match in the CONCACAF Nations League. Kick-off time is 19:00hrs.

By virtue of finishing seventh in the qualifying stages of the competition, Guyana were placed in Group C of League B alongside Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba and Jamaica.

Following their September 6 encounter, Guyana will return home to host Jamaica on September 9 from 19:00hrs at the National Track and Field Centre.

The Golden Jaguars will then travel to Antigua and Barbuda where they will roar at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on October 11, to finish off the first leg of the home-and-away formatted league.

Guyana will host Antigua and Barbuda on October 15, Aruba on November 15 and will travel to Jamaica on November 18 for their second clash with the ‘Reggae Boyz’.

The home-and-away group stage of the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League will be played on FIFA match dates in September, October and November 2019, while the Final Championship will take place in 2020.

At the conclusion of the round-robin group stage, the winners of each League A group will qualify to the Final Championship, while the League B and C group winners will be promoted to League A and B for the next edition of the competition.

Additionally, the teams at the bottom of each League A and B group will be relegated to League B and C respectively.

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Murray (Santos FC), Akel Clarke (S.V. Walking Boyz Company), Sese Norville Jr (Milerock FC), Clive Matthews (Grove Hi-Tec FC)

DEFENDERS: Sherwin Skeete (Fruta Conquerors FC), Simeon Moore (Santos FC), Kevin Dundas (Eagles FC), Omar Brewley (Eagles FC), Raphael Edwards (S.V. Walking Boyz Company), Kevin Layne (Guyana Defence Force FC), Quincy Adams (Fruta Conquerors FC), Solomon Austin (Fruta Conquerors FC), Anson Lewis (Botofago FC), William Europe (Western Tigers FC), Shemar Fraser (Buxton United FC).

MIDFIELDERS: Ryan Dowding (Santos FC), Leo James Lovell (Den Amstel FC), Franklin Parks (Guyana Rush Saints FC), Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers FC), Jahall Greaves (Fruta Conquerors FC), Deon Charter (Eagles FC), Ryan Hackett (Fruta Conquerors FC), Clive Nobrega (Eagles United), Pernel Shultz (Western Tigers) and Delwin Fraser (Guyana Defence Force FC).

FORWARDS: Jamaal Pereira (Fruta Conquerors FC), Delroy Fraser (Guyana Defence Force FC), Jamal Haynes (Botofago FC), Randolph Wagner (Western Tigers FC), Donovan Francis (Eagles FC) and David Blake (Den Amstel FC).