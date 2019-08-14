Guyana’s Terence Vancooten signs new deal with Stevenage FC

ENGLISH Football League Two club Stevenage FC announced that they have agreed terms for a new and improved contract with Guyana’s Terence Vancooten until 2022.

The 21-year-old joined Stevenage in July 2017 and went on to make 34 appearances during his debut campaign with the club, mostly as a right-back.

Last season, Vancooten played a star role as a central defender in the team’s end-of-season run of five wins and one draw from the final six matches, re-establishing himself as a key member of the First Team.

Vancooten is capped eight times for the Golden Jaguars, and was a standout player for Guyana at the 2019 Gold Cup in the USA and Chairman Phil Wallace said, “Terence’s assured performances since the start of 2019 have earned him a new contract and improved terms.”

“We are not surprised his ability is attracting the attention of some top clubs. He is still improving and if he can continue to progress, stay focussed and keep level-headed then we believe he can play at the highest level,” Wallace said.

Vancooten is expected to suit up again for the Golden Jaguars in the CONCACAF Nations League.