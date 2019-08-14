GTT deploys 3G site to replace fallen cell site tower at Diamond

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has installed a 3G site at Diamond, East Bank Demerara to provide services following the collapse of its cell site tower in July.

According to GTT, the new 3G site will ensure that all services are fully restored in the affected area.

On July 26 GTT cell site tower in Diamond collapsed across the East Bank Demerara Highway, causing a reduction in mobile coverage in the area. According to reports the tower collapsed around 03:00hrs during bad weather.

The company said that investigations are still ongoing, but the result of field tests will determine whether there will be a replacement of the collapsed tower. The 3G site is functioning efficiently to service all customers in the area. Cell towers typically include transmitters, receivers, control electronics and additional electronic power sources for backup.