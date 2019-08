The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is currently registering motor vehicles in the ‘YY’ series.

According to a notice on the revenue-body’s website, the “XX” series of vehicles ended recently. Each new series accounts for 10,000 vehicles.

Guyana’s roads has seen an increase in the number of vehicles over the years, as many auto dealers have been making more affordable payment options to customers for the purchase of the imported vehicles.