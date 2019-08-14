BREAKING: Chief Justice throws out Sept 18 elections date proposal

…rules that House-to-House registration is legal

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today ruled that the High Court cannot rule that elections must be held by September 18, 2019, a date proposed by the Opposition PPP.

The Chief Justice also ruled that the ongoing house-to-house registration being undertaken by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is legal and is not “unconstitutional” or “unlawful”.

“The house to house registration is not a violation of the constitution, in and of, itself as a means of validation as the applicant had emphasised,” the Chief Justice said.

More to follow…