A 66-year-old man was arrested at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday after he was found with a quantity of cocaine in his shoes.

According to reports, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 the US-bound suspect, who celebrated his 66th birthday on the day he was arrested, was preparing to board a Caribbean Airlines flight when he was stopped by the authorities.

The man is cooperating with police investigators and he is expected to be arraigned before a magistrate on Thursday.