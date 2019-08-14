Beckles to start seminar today

AIBA Three Star referee, James Beckles, arrived in Guyana last night to hold a three-day seminar for local and overseas boxing referees starting today.

The seminar will commence at 10:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Trinidadian Beckles, will host the seminar in the lead-up to the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament set to punch off tomorrow at the same venue.

The Three Star official is one of four overseas referees in for the tournament. David Brown and Jozef Faddoul are from Trinidad and Dominica respectively, while Audrey Sabas of Guadeloupe is the lone female.