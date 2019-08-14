Bartican is week one winner of Let’s Bet Sports’ Fantasy Football League

BARTICAN Delroy McIntosh drew first blood in Let’s Bet Sports’ Fantasy Premier League and received an authentic English Premier League jersey for his efforts.

McIntosh, who supports Arsenal, racked up 100 points to come out as the week one winner, while Keno Washington, also of Bartica, was second with 98 points. He won a $500 voucher to either play online, or at any Lottery/Let’s Bet Sports agents countrywide.

Brand Ambassador Rawle Toney was on hand to make the presentation yesterday at the Guyana Lottery Company’s Corporate Headquarters at Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

At the presentation, Toney highlighted that this is the first of many winners and encouraged others to join the league as they too could win.

He revealed; “Our league is reaching far and wide and is open to anyone 18 years or older across Guyana. You just need to sign up and use our code HEA31M. We could have multiple winners, so sign up and play”.

The Fantasy Premier League is an online game, based on the Barclay’s Premier League in England, in which fans can assemble an imaginary team of real life footballers and score points based on those players’ actual performances on the pitch.

Participants are asked to select 11 players from the BPL within a £100 budget to form their Fantasy team. At the end of the season in May 2020, a winner will emerge and two jerseys directly from the BPL will be up for grabs.