Rems canter to win in Caribbean Sensation/Lall 10/10 final

… Enmore take Division Two title

TORONTO, Canada – Rems started their quest for a clean sweep of the Division One titles in magnificent fashion, cantering to an easy 35-run victory over GT Bannas when the two teams clashed last Saturday in the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Caribbean Sensation/Nirad Lall-sponsored 10/10 final at the Ashtonbnee Number one ground, Scarborough, Toronto.

While Rems were celebrating their triumph, Enmore defied the odds by upstaging the previously unbeaten Carr Tec, recording an emphatic 27-run victory to capture the Division Two championship on the adjoining ground in what promised to be an enthralling affair but petered out lamely.

The Division One consolation final saw Rebels make light work of Caribbean Sensation/Better Hope, whipping them by 29 runs while Wakenaam turned back the challenge of Ramblers to claim the Division 2 crown for the second consecutive year, winning by seven wickets.

Set a challenging 83 for victory, after Rems had reached a respectable 82 for six in their allotted 10 overs, GT Bannas could muster only 47 for eight in their turn at the crease, as the opposition bowlers kept a tight rein on proceedings.

Rems’ victory was engineered by fine batting from opener Surujpaul Deosaran with a top score of 29 which included a four and a six. Nathan Persaud (three for 24) and skipper Trevon Garraway (two for 10) off their respective two overs were GT Bannas’ best bowlers.

Yoodhanlall Suklall bowled beautifully to claim two for one from his two overs while

Deosaran took one for four, Pradeep ‘Polo’ Singh one for nine and Anil Mahadeo one for 12.

Led by a brilliant third-wicket partnership of 77 by Abdool Azeez (41 not out) and 32 from former Guyana youth player Steve Ramdass, Enmore closed their 10 overs at 93 for three after they were rocked back in the first over at seven for two. Terry Mathura had sent back openers Imtiaz Badshaw (one) and captain Shiv Persaud (six) but surprisingly didn’t bowl his other over despite the flourishing third-wicket stand.

By the time the partnership ended in the eighth over, Ramdass had counted two fours and two sixes in his innings while the undefeated Baksh hit a four and three sixes. Mathura claimed two for nine and Shazam Baksh one for 16.

The much-vaunted Carr Tec side were left high and dry on 56 for seven when their 10 overs expired. Ramdass returned to grab three for 13 while Zaheer Mohamed (two for 14) and Zakeer Mohamed (one for 12) were also among the wickets.

In the Division One consolation final, another former Guyana Under-19 player, Troy Gonsalves, spanked an undefeated 53 as Rebels reached 82 for five, taking first strike at the Ashtonbee Reservoir number two ground.

Gonsalves’ knock contained three fours and a similar number of sixes as Gavin Singh (one for 11) and Sunil Ramkissoon (one for 14) were the best bowlers for Caribbean Sensation/Better Hope, who were skittled out for 53. Eon Katchay (three for four), Gavin Glasgow (two for nine) and Gonsalves (one for nine) did the damage for the eventual winners.

The Division Two consolation final saw Wakenaam thrashing Ramblers by seven wickets in a lopsided affair. Batting first, Ramblers scratched to 53 all out in 8.5 overs with only opener Rofel Boodhu showing any resistance with 28 (one four and three sixes). Skipper Sha Mahabir led from the front with three for 12 while Ryan Beepat took three for 14.

Wakenaam rushed to 56 for three in 6.3 overs, with former Guyana and West Indies Under-19 player Hemnarine Chattergoon hitting four fours and three sixes in 33.

The respective MVPs were Surujpaul Deosaran (Rems), Nathan Persaud (GT Bannas), Abdool Azeez (Enmore), Shazam Baksh (Carr Tec), Troy Gonsalves (Rems), Richard Narine (Caribbean Sensation/Better Hope), Sha Mahabir (Wakenaam) and Rofel Boodhu (Ramblers).

OSCL president Albert Ramcharran, in his address at the presentation ceremony, complimented sponsors Harri Sukhu of Caribbean Sensation and businessman Nirad lall on their wonderful gesture and also congratulated the various participating teams. He reminded those present that the league’s annual presentation, dinner and dance is set for November 16. (Frederick Halley)