Guyana’s badminton team to take part in CAREBACO in Barbados

GUYANA’S top badminton players will be taking part in the Caribbean International Badminton Championships (CAREBACO) to be held at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Barbados from August 15 to 25.

Last year when the championships were held in Suriname, Guyanese players won 13 medals (5 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze).

The team will be aiming to repeat and even improve on that feat this year, as they have been in intense training twice daily over the past few weeks.

The team consists of the Ramdhani siblings, Priyanna and Narayan, Tyrese Jeffrey, Akili Haynes and Jonathan Mangra. They will be competing in the U-19 Juniors International and the Open International.

At last year’s CAREBACO, Priyanna was the female U-19 champion and Open runner-up while Narayan won an Open bronze medal.

The team is being accompanied by manager/coach Gokarn Ramdhani.

The 17 countries taking part are: Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Jamaica, Panama, Canada, USA, Finland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, England, Mongolia and Germany.

CAREBACO is an Olympic qualifier so players from around the world will be participating to get higher world ranking points.

The GBA, through a release to the media, expressed thanks to NSC and Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Demerara Bank, Nevell Osman, SOL and Ayanna Watson, GAICO and Komal Singh, DaSilva’s Optical and the GOA.