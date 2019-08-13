Eighteen karatekas successful at grading examination

THE International Karate Daigaku (IKD) Guyana held a grading exercise for 18 students last Sunday at the Albion Shotokan Karate Dojo, Albion Corentyne Berbice..The grading exercise was conducted by Master Amir Khouri 7th Dan black belt of the International Karate Daiģaku (IKD) assisted by Mr Hazrat Ali of the Albion Shotokan Karate Dojo 5th Dan Black belt. Notably this grading examination is the first for Berbice in 2019

Eighteen students (6-28 years old) took the grading examination under the highly ranked Master Amir Khouri 7th Dan Black Belt. They were all very successful except for a few that had skipped their rank and jumped right to the next rank.

These are the individuals that skipped: Arianna Brijemal, Mariah Hansraj, Sandeep Singh (10 kyu white belt to 8 kyu yellow belt), Adrian Brijemal (10 kyu white belt to 7B orange belt), Andrew Narine (10 kyu white belt to 6B green belt), Suri P. Kassim (8 kyu yellow belt to 6B green belt), Kaleb Kassim (8 kyu yellow belt to 7 kyu orange belt), Amira Rupai, Chris Hicks (7 kyu orange belt to 5B blue belt), Ronald Arjune (7 kyu orange belt to 6 kyu green belt), Jasmine Ramdass (6 kyu green belt to 5 kyu blue belt), Jasmine Sahira Ali (6B kyu green belt to 5B kyu blue belt), Basdeo Bissessar (6 kyu green belt to 4B purple belt), Rahman Yakub, Joshua Rampersaud (5 kyu blue belt to 4 kyu purple belt), Anuvani Gunplay (4 kyu purple belt to 3 kyu brown belt), Bhaskar Jaipersaud (2 kyu brown belt to 1yu brown belt).

Mr Hazrat Ali of the Albion Shotokan Karate Dojo and 5th Dan Black belt, emphasised the importance of such examinations. “Two things: this will promote karate in Berbice and this gives the kids an opportunity to go or move on to the next level or rank.”

In addition, Andrew Narine (10kyu white belt to 6B green belt) and Basdeo Bissesar (6 kyu green belt to 4B purple belt) were singled out for their efforts.(Colin Bynoe (Jnr)