DCC SUMMNER CAMP…DCC Junior Summer Camp bowls off

… Digicel powering 2019 edition

ONE of Guyana’s oldest and premier cricket clubs, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), bowled off its Junior Summer Camp 2019 yesterday.

The camp, which will last for two weeks, was launched at the club’s pavilion. At the opening ceremony, the youths heard from former national cricketer Dr Vincent Adams, who urged them to embrace the nurturing nature of the camp and to find the right balance between sports and academics.

He shared his journey of making the national senior team as a teenager and could have forged a career with the West Indies but his career came to a premature halt following an accident.

Dr Adams then had difficulties maintaining his spot on the national team but found his place in academics.

He stated; “Athletics is so important; it is not only about cricket but also what happens as a player. What you do besides cricket! My experience has taught me not only that cricket gave me the discipline to be successful in life but it also provided me with lots of opportunities and it opened doors that would not have otherwise been open.

Dr Adams noted; “When I was 19, I made it to the Guyana national team. I played one season and got into an automobile accident the very next year. I thought my life had disappeared because my only ambition had been to play cricket for the West Indies.”

However, on the advice of former Guyana and West Indies batsman Basil Butcher, Dr Adams joined the University of Guyana and found his place in life as a doctor. To this end, Dr Adams implored the youngsters and their parents to find the right balance.

Also on hand was Digicel’s Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara, who delivered the company’s contribution to the president of the club, Roger Harper. The telecommunications giant’s financial contribution will ensure the success of the 2019 edition of the camp which runs until August 23.

The camp will be facilitated by an experienced team of coaches, led by technical director Mark Harper along with Travis Dowlin, Gavin Nedd, Reon King, Clyde Butts and Roger Harper.

The 2019 edition of the camp will be held under the theme: “Creating the passion and nurturing the talent” and will seek to impart the fundamentals of the game to youngsters between 7 and 17 years old.

The programme will include classroom sessions, lectures by a variety of expert presenters, cricket and fitness drills, games simulations, side games and matches.

A number of present-day cricketers including Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Tevin Imlach, Ashmead Nedd, Sachin Singh and Qumar Torrington have all passed through the club’s summer camp.