India U-19s clinch tri-nation tournament

INDIA cruised home in the final of the tri-nation Under-19s tournament in Hove, with eight balls to spare, a win set up by their top order comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, and Priyam Garg, who all struck fifties chasing 262.

Openers Jaiswal and Saxena made 50 and 55 respectively, stitching together a 104-run stand in 22 overs that laid the platform for captain Garg to capitalise on with a 66-ball 73.

(Scores: india Under-19s 264 for 4 (Garg 73, Jurel 59*, Saxena 55, Jaiswal 50, Rakibul 2-55) beat Bangladesh Under-19s 261 (Joy 109, Emon 60, Mishra 2-33, Tyagi 2-49) by six wickets

After the opening pair fell within three overs of each other – both to left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan – and No. 4 batsman Pragnesh Durgesh Kanpillewar departed for 2, Garg took charge of the chase, hitting four fours and two sixes en route to his second successive half-century.

Garg top scored for his side and was ably assisted by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who chipped in with a 73-ball 59 not-out, adding 109 runs for the fourth wicket with his captain. Garg departed with India U-19s only 27 shy of victory, leaving Jurel to shepherd their side to the target in the company of Tilak Varma, who sealed the chase with a four.

Bangladesh Under-19s put up 261 after opting to bat, the bulk of the run-scoring done by first-drop batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy and opener Parvez Hossain Emon. Emon was involved in two fifty stands to take his side past 120, before falling to left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra for a 64-ball 60 in the 23rd over.

Mishra also took out Towhid Hridoy – for a duck – in the same over and not long after Bangladesh U-19s lost another pair in quick succession as Shahadat Hossain and captain Akbar Ali departed for single-digit scores in the 32nd and 33rd overs respectively.

Much of the repair job thereafter was shouldered by Joy who made 109 off 134 balls – studded with nine fours and a six – before falling off the final delivery of the innings.

Shamim Hossain’s 32 at No. 7 was the only other noteworthy contribution from the Bangladesh U-19s line-up, while Mishra and right-arm pacer Kartik Tyagi’s figures stood out among the India attack, both taking two wickets apiece. (ESPN Cricinfo)