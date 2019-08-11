Stage set for Annual Lake Mainstay Regatta today

THE stage is set for the 2019 edition of the annual Lake Mainstay Regatta set for today at the Resort’s Essequibo location.

At a briefing, director Wilfred Jagnarine told Chronicle Sport that “all systems ate in place and we are preparing for a super event”.

“We have a number of competitors signed up for our usual category and we have some of usual faces in Dave Scott, the Belles, the Gonsalves and even some new guys.”

“The highlight of the day is the team of Scott from Bartica taking on the Gonsalves family.”

“What we are trying to do is to get everyone to come in early with gates opening at 09:00hrs so they can witness the Regatta action which commences at 11:00hrs and catch the stage show after the presentation of prizes.”

There will be 13 categories of racing with three 15hp two laps, two 40hp three laps, three 90hp 4 laps, two 200hp 5 laps and three open HP 6 laps.