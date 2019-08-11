Secure Innovations and Concepts partners with 1320 Heat

LOCAL Security firm, Secure Innovations and Concepts, has partnered in a major way with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for their 1320 Heat event.

The company over the last week handed over its contribution, with director Harold Hopkinson commenting on the reason for their support.

“We are always interested in developing sports and sports men and women. We believe that it is the way forward and it is something that we as a people should get behind.”

“We joined up with motor racing more specifically because I have a love for it in all its forms.”

In receiving the cheque, GMR&SC vice-president Hansraj Singh stated, “Sponsors like Secure Innovations and Concepts mean the world to motorsport.”

“They come in at times when the sport needs them and really put their shoulders to the wheel and help the sport.”

Meanwhile, Trinidad’s contingent is expected to ship in the coming week.

Other sponsors include R. Kissoon Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Delco Ice, Mohamed Enterprise, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales/Spares, Cyril’s Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical Shipping, Associated Construction Services, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Ramchand’s Auto Body and Tow Truck Service, Imran Auto Work, BM Soat Auto Sales and Spares, Marcia’s Flight Services at Ogle Aerodome, Ibet Supreme, Homeline Furnishing, Motul Lubricant, Jiwanram Printery and Sniper Entertainment Sound Company.

Admission to the event is $2 000 for adults and $1 000 for children.