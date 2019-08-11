Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. donates ringside boxing bell to GBA

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will have a new ringside bell for next weekend’s Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships after Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. presented the equipment on Friday.

CEO Harold Hopkinson, who is no stranger to sports, made the presentation to president of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, at his company’s Meadowbrook headquarters.

Hopkinson told the media that he decided to contribute because the bell that was used at the Novices Championships needed to be replaced.

Ninvalle told Chronicle Sport that the initiative was welcomed. “He did a good gesture, since we didn’t even ask. He saw a need and took care of it.”

According to the amateur boxing head, this is not the first time that Hopkinson and his company have been involved in supporting the sport locally.

“He has been in the background all the time. We are happy and extend gratitude to him.”

The GBA has a busy week ahead as it prepares to host its fourth annual Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Championships.

Prior to the presentation on Friday, Ninvalle received financial contribution from the National Sports Commission. It was at the NSC boardroom that Ninvalle and Director of Sport Christopher Jones disclosed that the championships had been moved from the National Gymnasium to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Ninvalle also disclosed that the national team would be released on Tuesday, while on Friday the event would be renamed after a local amateur boxer.

Several Caribbean nations, including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominica, St Lucia and Grenada have confirmed their participants, while a few including Venezuela, French Guiana and Puerto Rico are tentative.