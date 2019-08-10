Responsible governmental actions

Dear Editor,

A COMMENDABLE aspect of the A Partnership for Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) administration at this time of our nation’s juncture has been its openness and willingness in engaging the country at large on the many issues surrounding the development of the nation, inclusive of the No-Confidence Motion.

It is a requirement of which any political administration that is cognisant of its mandated stewardship, and the resultant responsibilities which undoubtedly must flow from such, must adhere to and understand. For it is always a given that governments are expected to communicate regularly with the people, for and on whose behalf it governs, since its authority to do so is derived from them. It is a cardinal principle of governance which must guide all governments, irrespective of the socio-political environment that exists.

But regardless of the prevailing challenges, a government is expected to lead, and to give leadership. For such is their given authority and expectation as expressed by the people in their given mandate, who expect no more or less from such a mandated government.

As a government, the ‘Coalition’ has underlined responsibility of its stewardship by engaging not only its supporters and immediate communities, but the entire nation, irrespective of political affiliation/race, or geographic locale, because of, or despite the latter. For this government, its mandate of governance has not been about special interests and partisanship; instead, it is about Guyana, its peoples, all stakeholders and all those who have a genuine and patriotic interest in making Guyana a better place, where all Guyanese, of whatever ethnicity, must have an equal say in the affairs of their country because it is their patrimony.

But it is well known that Guyana, with its historical problems of race and disunity, continues to be a prime example of the challenges of governance, as experienced by this current administration which, despite such a socio-political milieu, has continued its policy of national engagement in every form; whether by outreaches such as its innovative “Taking the Government to the people”, which engagement has been instructive for the instant and prompt solutions that have been given to so many who would have accessed such exercises; ministerial visits to communities, that have served for a better understanding of problems at the local or grass root level, while appraising citizens of government’s socio development plans and policies.

Most important has been government’s willingness to engage the diplomatic community, private sector and civil society for an understanding of its current position on the CCJ, matters relating to national and regional elections, and the general socio-environment that exists. As recent as last Monday, there was another engagement, which included the American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana (AmCHAM) and members of the diplomatic corps, which gathering had been addressed by the Attorney-General and two members of their respective political opposition parties. In fact, the government has even had several discussions with the Parliamentary Opposition on matters relating to the NCM, and GECOM, despite its game of grudge politics.

As an aside, the AG very ably addressed issues from the CCJ, while successfully illustrating the case of Guyana recently scoring as the country with the highest economic growth rate in the world, apart from an IMF country assessment which reported positive growth for the past four years, with 2018 having such growth at 4.1% “across all sectors”; and a projected rate of 16.3% for the period 2018-2021. Such could not have emerged out of a “doom and gloom” milieu as candidly espoused by the AG.

It is such engagements that are very critical in giving clarity to government’s position of the critical issues at this time, apart from its intention of dispelling fake news and misinformation that are pervasive in many quarters of this country.

Even though the ‘Coalition’ government has been confronted by the challenges of a dubious NCM, it has not abandoned or given up, or withdrawn from its stewardship of a country; giving leadership, and above all, engaging with all concerned for a better understanding of the way forward. Such is the government of President David Arthur Granger.

Regards,

Mark Da Costa.