Naya Zamana: Zindagi Express –for NCC later this month

NAYA Zamana 23 is promising to thrill its audience with a number of breathtaking dance performances and a script that Director Vindhya Persaud swears is unlike any that she’s ever written before!

The show, slated for Saturday, August 31 at the National Cultural Centre, promises to be a new and exciting production, and boasts an original storyline, a great cast, fabulous costumes, amazing backdrops and lighting.

Titled this time around “Zindagi Express”, the show is written, directed and choreographed by Dr. Persaud.

Naya Zamana is the signature dance production of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, and is a theatrical spectacle which features dance in various styles, drama and music. It is also known for its amazing backdrops and costumes.

The show, which has received critical acclaim and awards, provides an opportunity for students of the Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra, who are taught free of charge in Kathak and other dance styles, to showcase what they have learnt.

The dance troupe that performs at Naya Zamana is called the Dharmic Nritya Sangh, and has performed extensively in Guyana as well as in New York, Toronto, Trinidad, Barbados and St. Lucia.

Among their most notable performances were those done at CARIFESTA (The Caribbean Festival of Arts), CARICOM Heads of Government Conferences, The Rio Summit, Naya Zamana and various other national events in Guyana.

The presentation of Ramlila in dance drama form in April 2009 was another major success for the group.