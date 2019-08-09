Let’s Bet Sports rolls out ‘Fantasy Football league’

LET’S Bet Sports, the sports betting brand of the Guyana Lottery Company, yesterday launched their ‘Fantasy Football League’, catering to fans of the English Premier League.

At a simple ceremony held at the company’s Robb Street location, Regional Office, General Manager Tracey Lewis, after exchanging pleasantries with the media and other officials from Let’s Bet Sports, stated that her entity is more than pleased to be once again rolling out an initiative that caters specifically to fans of the sport and more so the premier league, and more so she’s was happy that they are able to ‘give back’ to their supporters since the brand came into the market six months ago.

“Fantasy football is a game in which participants assemble an imaginary team of real life footballers and score points based on those players’ actual statistical performance or their perceived contribution on the field of play,” explained Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador Rawle Toney, who was tasked with detailing what exactly is ‘Fantasy Football’ and how football-loving fans can get involved.

“Fantasy football has evolved in recent years, from a simple recreational activity into a significant business due to exposure via the internet, and this is where Let’s Bet Sports comes into play,” Toney said, with the initiative “offering our clients something that they can benefit, outside of their customary wagers on various sports”.

In explaining the game, Toney added, “The task is simple, or at least it should be. Participants are asked to select 11 players within a price budget; in this case with the Premier League, it’s £100. There is a restriction on three players per club; a typical selection would be to select 1 goalkeeper, 4 defenders, 4 or 3 midfielders and 2 or 3 forwards.”

Points are then gained or deducted depending on players’ performances. Points systems vary between games but typically, points are awarded for: Scoring a goal, Making an assist, Keeping a clean sheet, Saving a penalty. Goalkeeper saves three shots or more and if a team wins.

Points can be deducted for conceding a goal (goalkeepers and defenders only), Receiving a yellow or red card; Missing a penalty kick; Scoring an own goal; Getting substituted and if your team loses.

According to Toney, after you finish signing up on fantasy.premierleague.com, you will have to enter the code: HEA31M to join the Let’s Bet Sports League.

The Rules of the league state that participants are only allowed one entry into the League and must be 18 years or older to play.

The player with the most points at the end of the match week will win an authentic fan jersey of their favourite Premier League team.

The player with the second-most points will win a $500 voucher to either play online, or at any of our lottery/Let’s Bet Sports agents’ countrywide.

“Remember, with Let’s Bet Sports, every ticket you purchase goes back into the development of Guyana. At Let’s Bet Sports, since its inception seven months ago, we’ve been supportive of sports in Guyana, doing so through our kind contributions to several associations and teams and with the sponsorship of various events, and now, with this promotion, we’re giving back to the football-loving fans,” Toney stated.