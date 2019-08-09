CJIA experiences runway light failure

…forcing AA flight to divert to Piarco

The runway lighting system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) failed on Thursday night, forcing an inbound American Airlines flight to divert to Piarco Airport in Trinidad and Tobago.

The airport’s management stated in a release that portable lights were deployed for two international flights to operate during the light failure.

The management of the airport noted in a release on Friday that at approximately 23:30 hours on Thursday, the Airport Runway Lighting System experienced a failure due to a slack cable connection.

“This temporary cable was installed to facilitate the works currently taking place on the extended section of the north-eastern runway,” the airport’s management said.

The portable runway lights were immediately deployed along the entire length of the runway and facilitated the departure of Suriname Airways at 12:12 hrs.

It was noted that a Caribbean Airlines flight, BW 605, arrived from Port- of- Spain, Trinidad. The airport’s management noted that the portable lights comply with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The main runway lighting system has since been repaired.