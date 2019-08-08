Visiting nations to descend on Bartica today ahead of weekend’s action

THE visiting nations that would be contesting the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships (JCCC) are expected to descend on the host town of Bartica, today. Most of them arrived in Guyana yesterday and would be heading to the race destination.The Guyanese are already there and have been going through their paces as they prepare to represent with pride at this historical event for Guyana – the first time the Land of Many Waters is hosting a regional cycling event.

Juvenile and junior riders from Bermuda, Barbados, St Martin, Suriname, Dominica, Anguilla, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, United States Virgin Islands and Grenada would be testing one another in tomorrow’s Time Trials and Sunday’s Road Race.

Bartica Mayor, His Worship Gifford Marshall, commented: “We are eagerly awaiting our first major international event since Bartica became a town. Over the next two days we will be given a lifetime opportunity to display our true potential as a town.

This activity is another highlight of our Green Agenda, which places emphasis on “active mobility”. It is our hope that sports will become a greater priority within our township as we continue to improve our sports tourism package. We wish all the teams well and most importantly, an enjoyable and successful championship.”

Team Guyana: Juniors – Ajay Gopilall and Ralph Seenarine. Juveniles – David Hicks, Mario Washington, Jonathan Ramsuchit and Jerimiah Joseph. Ladies – Clivecia Se[ncer and Selena Stephen. Alternates – Steve Bhimsen, Sherwin Sampson and Elisha Rutherford.

The Time Trials tomorrow will commence at 08:30hrs while the Juvenile Men’s and Women’s Road Race will pedal off at 08:00hrs on Sunday with the Junior Men Road Race starting two hours later.