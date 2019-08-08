Rupununi rancher killed with bow and arrow

A KARAUDANAWA Village, South Rupununi rancher was on Monday killed by a 50-year-old man with a bow and arrow.

Dead is Pius Ernest, 32, who was allegedly killed by a farmer at Karaudanawa Village, on the day in question about 22:00hrs.

“An Investigation so far revealed that the suspect saw his spouse in the company of Ernest[deceased] at a location in the village and he armed himself with a bow and arrow and fatally shot him in the upper part of his body,” a release from the police stated.

The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.