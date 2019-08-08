President to meet GECOM today

President David Granger today will meet with the Guyana Elections Commission to get an update on that body’s preparations for elections and to assess its needs.

The meeting has been billed as a crucial one even as GECOM continues to move along with its house-to-house registration exercise. So far some 150,000 people have registered and GECOM has indicated that it has expanded the field staff to accelerate the process.

Today’s meeting with GECOM will be the second such forum the President would have with the elections body following the passage of the no confidence motion back in December last year. President has insisted that it is for GECOM to advise him on its state of readiness to conduct elections. The meeting is also coming just over a week since the appointment of Justice Claudette Singh as the new chairperson of GECOM.

During his address at the swearing-in ceremony President Granger declared that the Elections Commission is no “plaything,” and its independence must be respected. The Head of State, in his address, said Article 62 of the Constitution of Guyana, has mandated the independence of the Elections Commission and clearly outlines its responsibility, that is, to independently supervise elections in accordance with the provisions of Article 162.

According to Article 162 (1), GECOM shall exercise general direction and supervision over the registration of electors and the administrative conduct of all elections of members of the National Assembly; and shall issue such instructions and take such action as appear to it necessary or expedient to ensure impartiality, fairness and compliance with the provisions of this Constitution or of any Act of Parliament on the part of persons exercising powers or performing duties connected with or relating to the matters aforesaid.

“These are exacting duties and responsibilities. Free, fair, credible and timely elections are essential elements of a democratic state. The Elections Commission is not a plaything. Its independence is a condition for engendering confidence and ensuring public trust in the electoral system and for the efficient execution of elections,” President Granger said.

Justice Singh’s appointment had come less than two months after the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) invalidated the appointment of Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson on the basis that the process was flawed. In the eyes of the CCJ, the Chairman of the Elections Commission ought not to be appointed unilaterally, and it therefore challenged the President and the Opposition Leader to arrive at a consensual list of nominees before an appointment is made.

President Granger said: “The appointment of Justice Claudette Singh means that the Elections Commission has a Chairman again after a hiatus of a bit more than a month. It is now properly constituted and can continue to prepare for the conduct of free, fair, timely and credible elections. It fulfills the Caribbean Court of Justice’s ruling, in relation to Article 161(2),” the President said. Renewing his commitment, the President said the State stands ready to provide necessary assistance to the Commission to enable it to conduct elections in the shortest time possible.