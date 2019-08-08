Man charged with inflicting bodily harm granted bail

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, granted $170,000 bail to a man who was accused of inflicting bodily harm.

Quincy St Jules appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that, on July 12, 2019, at Seeta’s bar, Station Street, Georgetown, he inflicted bodily harm on Hafee Khan.

Police prosecutor made no objection to bail, and told the court that, on the day in question, Khan and St Jules were at Seeta’s Bar when they got into an argument, and St Jules became annoyed and started to kick and beat Khan all over his body.

Khan was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was treated.

Magistrate Ann McLennan granted St Jules $170,000 bail and adjourned the matter until August 21, 2019.