Gittens (103 not out) spurs Demerara Legends to emphatic win

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada — A brilliant undefeated 103 by Chien Gittens spurred Demerara Legends to an emphatic 99-run victory over Berbice in the 2019 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Over-40 Inter-county softball tournament, played at St Bede’s ground, Scarborough here last Saturday.

Asked to take first strike on a bright and sunny Caribana day, the strong Demerara batting outfit notched up a formidable 197 for four in their allotted 20 overs before reducing their opponents to a paltry 98 all out in 18.2 overs.

Gittens, who came in at number three, following the early loss of Eion Katchay (four), dominated a second-wicket partnership of 126 with skipper Richard Driffield (41), flaying the hapless Berbice bowlers to all parts of the parched outfield.

Adding to his versatility, Gittens also came back to grab two for 14 in two overs, crowning a fine all-round performance which easily earned him the man-of-the-match award. His fine knock included 10 fours and four sixes while Driffield struck three fours and a six. Captain Mohan Harihar was the best of the Berbice bowlers with three for 28 from his three overs.

Berbice were never in contention, losing wickets at regular intervals with only Troy Gobin (17) and Anand ‘Mutt’ Singh (14) showing any form of resistance. Apart from Gittens’, there were also two wickets each for Rabindra Diaram, Suren Persaud and Wallie Bacchus, as Berbice folded meekly.

In semi-final action, Berbice made light work of Essequibo as did Demerara Legends over West Demerara.

The left-handed Driffield was again among the runs with a top score of 77 at top of the innings as Demerara Legends reached a formidable 197 for six in their allotted 20 overs, the total being the identical score they made in the final.

Driffield’s knock was spiced with three fours and five sixes while Rakesh Dyal spanned a quick 44 with two fours and five sixes and Gittens stroked three fours and two sixes in 33. Ryan Beepat took two for 22.

Opponents West Demerara could manage only 98 in 18.2 overs, going down by 99 runs, coincidentally the same margin of defeat suffered by Berbice in the final.

The other semi-final saw Berbice whipping Essequibo by 45 runs after Shazam Baksh (60), Troy Gobin (52) and skipper Mohan Harihar (22) led them to 192 for six in 20 overs. Baksh struck four fours and three sixes and Gobin six fours and a six. Baksh and Gobin added 131 for the second wicket.

In Essequibo’s reply, Anand Norman (34 not out), Amernauth Sukhoo (24) and Azeez Baksh (23) were the principal scorers. Baksh grabbed two for 22 from his three overs.

OMSCC vice-president Feizal Bacchus expressed thanks to the participating teams and also praised the sponsors who made the tournament possible.