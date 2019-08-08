GECOM is not a game

– once committed it is serious work that can’t be walked out of

Dear Editor,

PPP-nominated commissioners of GECOM has had some good times walking out of the business of the Commission, and in the face of the Guyanese people, some of whom placed them there to deal with serious business.

Their reasons ranged from one thing after another, for this is how they chose to deal with such matters; this is how they saw it fit to handle the affairs of at least a large portion of the populace who expected them to deal with situations they were confronted with on their behalf. However, the matter of the people’s business is still at hand and how they would deal with it going forward now is anybody’s [guess].

The fact is that when confronted with what seemed to be some ‘stumbling block’ in the process of their work, the best option at hand for them was to ‘walk out’. They seem to have no other strategy. Could this be an interpretation of how they would deal with matters of government, by walking out if they cannot have their way? Is it all about the control of power – my way or the highway?

These PPP-nominated commissioners walked out over former GECOM Chairman, Justice James Patterson’s placement of advertisements for workers to conduct house-to-house registration, instead of sitting down and hammering it out. They also walked out after they insisted on discussing house-to-house registration instead of election, which was not on the agenda. There was also a walk-out after saying that poll preparations were not on the agenda.

Likewise, another walk-out occurred as a result of two letters sent by HE President David Granger to the Commission. The PPP commissioners claimed that there was some confusion over the mails, which they said they only got because their General Secretary exposed it at a press conference. They felt that that, too, necessitated a walk-out. Further, the two men and one woman again walked out when, according to them, the then Chairman of GECOM, James Patterson, made a decision to have the Public Relations Officer present at every statutory meeting. This, too, could not be dealt with in another manner.

COMMITTED TO THE JOB

Retired Justice Claudette Singh, after spending more than three decades working and making serious decisions in the public domain, has not had her reputation damaged for any reason. Though referred to as the ‘Iron lady’ and the ‘hanging judge’, she was always respected by both her legal colleagues, as well as the public at large. It might, therefore, be safe to add that she is not prepared to have her reputation spoilt now by anyone.

When asked why she has accepted this ‘controversial and challenging’ position, she told the media, “The leader of the opposition and the president repose their confidence in me, and they both felt that I was the most suitable person, and they asked me for the sake of the country, and that is why; nothing else… There was consensus. Had there been no consensus, I would not have taken the position. And that was just it,” she stated.

The retired Justice went on to say that among her priorities would be “Endeavouring to have free, fair and transparent elections in an ‘inclusive’ atmosphere.” Further, she said, “I believe in sitting down and hammering it out… When I was on the bench, I was called the ‘Iron lady’; I was called the ‘hanging judge’, so what’s the difference? I am just hoping that I would do something for Guyana, because there is only one way: In accordance with the law; in accordance with the Constitution and nothing else.”

THE PROCESS AND OUT

After an interesting month or so of spirited negotiating by representatives of the APNU+AFC and the PPP, eventually President Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo came to a conclusion. This, the President said, was in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, the interpretation of the CCJ, and the agreement of Justice Singh. Guyana has moved a great step forward!

“The appointment of Justice Claudette Singh means that the Elections Commission has a Chairman again after a hiatus of a bit more than a month. It is now properly constituted, and can continue to prepare for the conduct of free, fair, timely and credible elections. It fulfills the Caribbean Court of Justice’s ruling in relation to Article 161(2),” President Granger said.

However, at this stage, Guyana awaits some very important decisions, and the [GECOM Chair] should be allowed to do her work, without even some amount of ‘apparent’ interference.

ANXIETY VS. PATIENCE

Guyanese are curious; they are looking and waiting with bated breath the outcome of this particular general election. We have never had one like this before. Many thought that the last such election was very interesting, thought-provoking, motivating, served as a stimulant; all words that make each one a repetition; but this one is all of those and much more.

There are some who would be glad for the elections to happen like yesterday, with results same day so that they can get it over and done with. The ‘anxiousness’ of the whole thing is like ‘a weight-and-a-half’. However, in that same breath, some of those same people would prefer to wait it out; a sort of ‘mixed reaction’. One way or another, there will be a conclusion to this.

The Opposition Leader, while positing that Justice Singh’s Chairmanship of GECOM is a good thing, at the same time he is continually encouraging non-cooperation to the legal process of house-to-house registration by his supporters. While this is happening, he is obviously trying to deny them that constitutional right to place their vote at the up-coming very important general elections.

Regards,

Margaret Burke