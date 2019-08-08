Friendship All Stars, Agricola Red Triangle and Grove Hi Tech are latest winners

A HELMET-TRICK from Grove Hi Tech’s Rasheed Evans and a hat-trick from Romeo Bradford of Diamond United were the highlights of the latest round of play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League played at the GFF Facility, Providence, EBD.

Evans’ exploits led Grove Hi Tech to a comfortable 6-0 win over Swan FC; he found the back of the nets in the 12th, 19th, 39th and 47th minutes. Tucking in one apiece were Jomal Thom in the 23rd and Orwin Hunte in the 45th minute.

Friendship All Stars needled Soesdyke All Stars, thanks to Marlon Dey’s strike in the 34th minute. Goals from Anthony Ifill in the 8th minute and Ryan Roberts in the 38th minute were good enough to deliver full points for Agricola Red Triangle over Timehri Panthers Sports Club ‘B’, who got their consolation goal from Akel Grant-Stuart in the 56th minute.

Samatta Point/Kaneville and Diamond United battled to a mouthwatering 4-4 draw. Samatta Point scored through Dasul Garraway who was on the score sheet twice (13th, 74th) with one each off the boots of Shawn Moseley (41) and Jadon Forte, one minute later.

Romeo Bradford took on Samatta Point team almost single-handedly as he fired in three goals in the 22nd, 39th and 46th minutes with the other coming off the boot of Corwin Griffith in the 19th minute.

Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue with double-headers tomorrow and Sunday. Timehri Panthers ‘A’ will open against Swan from 13:00hrs on tomorrow with the second match between Mocha Champs and Timehri Panthers ‘B’ from 15:00hrs.

On Sunday at the same time, Soesdyke Falcons will come up against Grove Hi Tech, followed by a clash between Agricola Red Triangle and Samatta Point/Kaneville.