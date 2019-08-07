Scott aiming for redemption at Mainstay Regatta

WITH the best of the best in local powerboat racing heading to Lake Mainstay Regatta this weekend, one man is setting his sights as being champion once again.

Dave Scott, who had previously held the title of champion for seven years running, was dethroned last year but is looking to stage a comeback.

He spoke to Chronicle Sport yesterday saying, “I am already prepared, I did some practice this week and I have some fine-tuning to do, but I am ready to regain it this year.”

The well-known racer continued, “I actually was 7 years straight champion and last year I lost it because of engine failure. This is a new engine that I brought in to take the championship back.”

He noted, “I am very confident of the engine I brought in. It is one of the newer model engines. More powerful and upgraded than the one I had before.”

According to Scott who pilots the Jaguar-sponsored powerboat, he will catch up with longtime rivals – the Gonsalves family as well as the girls Sugga (Ryan and Ruben) Quicksilver, the Belle family and Shivraj Racing.

He urged his fans to come out and support him telling Chronicle Sport that, “They can expect the usual excitement that the team brings as well as thrills and skills.”

The annual Mainstay Regatta is expected to feature more than 10 events on Sunday, August 11.