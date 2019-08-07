Guyana ‘hammer’ Bahamas 5-1 for first win at CONCACAF U-15 Championship

AFTER going down to Nicaragua (3-0) in their opening game, Guyana bounced back to hammer the Bahamas 5-1 yesterday when action in the CONCACAF U-15 Championship continued at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA.

Antwone Vasconcellos put the Guyanese side in the lead just seven minutes into the day’s contest but one minute later Jordin Wilson equalised for the Bahamians.

However, Guyana regained control through Brandon Solomon in the 12th minute, while Colin Henriques (20th) and Kevin Mullin (42nd) made it 4-1 at the halfway mark.

Daniel Lowe, who came in as substitute, made it 5-1 with his strike from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Guyana will play their final Group F game tomorrow against Cayman Islands.