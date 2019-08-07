Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship kicks off on Friday

WITH a tremendous amount of fan support for the recently concluded Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, the eagerly anticipated National Championship will kick off on Friday night (August 9) at the Jubilee Park tarmac.

The two-day tournament, which concludes on Saturday night will see 16 teams from across Guyana compete in an elimination format.

Six teams (champions Gold is Money, Albouystown-B, Sophia, Broad Street, Leopold Street and Sparta Boss) will represent Georgetown, while four representatives will come from West Demerara (champions Brothers United, Showstoppers, Ballers Empire and Up-Top Bosses).

Champions Beacons and Police will represent Bartica while champions Melanie-B and Paradise-A will represent East Coast Demerara.

The remaining two will come from Berbice (champions Trafalgar) and Linden (champions High Rollers).

According to a release from tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “The anticipation is at a fever pitch for the National Championship following a wonderful and exciting Georgetown Zone Championship.”

The release continued, “The Georgetown teams and fans are bracing themselves for an invasion of talents as the visiting teams have been arduously preparing for this moment in which they put their abilities against the traditional giants of the sport.”

The correspondence concluded, “We can expect another exciting and thrilling tournament that will captivate the audiences who are expected once again to descend on the venue in their thousands.”

The tournament will officially be launched today, when further details will be disclosed.

Complete fixtures for the two nights of action.

Day-1 – Jubilee Park tarmac August 9

Round of 16 Fixtures Draft

(1) Up-Top-Bosses vs Paradise-A – 19:00hrs

(2) Melanie-B vs Showstoppers – 19:30hrs

(3) Brothers United vs Sophia – 20:00hrs

(4) Ballers Empire vs Albouystown-B – 20:30hrs

(5) Beacons vs Sparta Boss – 21:00hrs

(6) High Rollers vs Leopold Street – 21:30hrs

(7) Trafalgar vs Broad Street – 22:00hrs

(8) Gold is Money vs Police – 22:30hrs

Quarterfinal Matches

(9) Winner (4) vs Winner (2)

(10) Winner (3) vs Winner (6)

(11) Winner (5) vs Winner (7)

(12) Winner (1) vs Winner (8)

Day-2 – Jubilee Park tarmac

Semifinal Matches August 10

(13) Winner (10) vs Winner (11)

(14) Winner (9) vs Winner (12)

3rd Place

Loser (13) vs Loser (14)

Final

Winner (13) vs Winner (14)