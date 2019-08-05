Umpires Dar and Wilson endure Edgbaston nightmare in first Test

AUSTRALIA’s 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test raised many intriguing questions.

Will an injured James Anderson feature again during the series? Should an out-of-form Moeen Ali retain his place? Is there any way to get Steve Smith out – and will the tourists change a winning XI?

It is not just the players who are in the spotlight, however. The umpires’ performances are also closely scrutinised – and it was a tough outing for on-field duo Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson in Birmingham.

There were more reviews than at a book club meeting. The two men in the middle had a rocky start to proceedings on the opening day, with the use of technology highlighting seven errors.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already announced the list of officials who will stand throughout the series, with Dar on duty at Lord’s next and Wilson back for the third Test, which takes place at Headingley.

For both fixtures, the duo will be working in conjunction with Chris Gaffaney, who was busy in his role as third umpire for the opening game.

Following the game, we look back at the long list of successful reviews at Edgbaston.

DAY ONE

1.1 overs: David Warner is given not out by Dar despite getting a thin edge down the leg side from Stuart Broad. In fairness to Dar, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was the only England player to appeal with any gusto.

14.2 overs: Umpire Wilson turns down a vociferous appeal after England think they have Usman Khawaja caught behind off Chris Woakes. On this occasion, the hosts’ review is successful as UltraEdge picks up the finest of edges from Australia’s number three.

33.5 overs: England are joyous as Smith pads up to a Broad delivery and Dar raises the finger. The batsman reviews almost immediately and his decision is justified, with HawkEye showing the ball missing off stump.

34.6 overs: Wilson turns down an lbw appeal from Woakes against Matthew Wade. England review and another on-field decision is overturned.

39.6 overs: Dar decides James Pattinson is lbw to Broad. The batsman opts against a review, perhaps due to the presence of key man Smith at the other end, but replays again show the ball would have missed leg stump.

46.1 overs: Peter Siddle is lbw to Woakes, according to Wilson. A review proves the umpire wrong as a massive inside edge is revealed.

DAY TWO

20.6 overs: Australia thought they had England captain Root caught behind off the bowling of Pattinson for nine. Wilson agreed with their vehement appeal, but replays showed the only piece of wood the ball had clipped was off stump, with somehow the bail remaining in place.

33.2 overs: Root again, this time on 14. The right-hander was given out lbw by Dar, Siddle the bowler as the ball cut back in. However, it had also taken a sizeable deflection off the bat, giving the skipper a reprieve. He went on to make 57 in England’s total of 374.

DAY THREE

2.6 overs: For the second time in the match, England needed the help of DRS to dismiss Warner. The opener was unable to withdraw his bat in time from a Broad delivery from around the wicket, leading to an edge through to wicketkeeper Bairstow. Wilson was not convinced (and neither was Broad initially) but UltraEdge quickly showed up the contact.

DAY FOUR

84.2 overs: Broad felt he had Wade lbw after England had taken the second new ball – and Wilson originally agreed. However, he was forced to reverse his initial call as the ball was shown to be going over the top.

DAY FIVE

12.6 overs: Wilson must have been a little worried when Root immediately reviewed an lbw call, despite there clearly being no bat involved. Indeed, the footage revealed why – the delivery from Pattinson was missing leg stump…and by some distance, too.

16.4 overs: The same umpire-batsman combination were involved again in the morning session, this time Wilson’s finger going up when Root was struck on the pad by Siddle. The batsman had a smile on his face as he quickly made a ‘T’ signal with his arms, knowing very well that an initial edge would save him.(Yahoo Sport).