Guyana Beverages Inc. partners with Archery Guyana

HYDRATION was the talk of the morning of Tuesday 30th July, 2019, at the Press Conference at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, noted that for Archery and any sport overall, hydration is very important

In this regard, she expressed pleasure at the fact that Archery Guyana will be entering into a partnership with Guyana Beverages Inc of Plot 4A Area AA1 Plantation Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, whereby Guyana Beverages Inc. will be sponsoring water products for Archery Guyana.

Brand Manager of Guyana Beverages Inc., Mr. Raymond Govinda, indicated that Archery is one of the sports his Company wanted to get involved with and support over the years and that he was happy to make this collaboration.

Head Coach Mr. Nicholas Hing, who was present at the briefing, reiterated the need for hydration and proceeded to tell the media more about an upcoming proposed 2-day Indoor Archery Competition. Details will be shared shortly on this.

Thanks are expressed to General Manager, Mr. Samuel Arjoon and the Management of Guyana Beverages Inc. for focusing on sports development and for seeking to make Oasis the official water of Archery Guyana.

Mr. Govinda ended the presentation ceremony with a powerful charge: “Support brands that support sports!”

More information on Archery Guyana can be found on its website www.ArcheryGuyana.org.