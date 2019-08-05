Georgetown Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship| Gold is Money retain title with ease, Sophia cop third place

THE Georgetown Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship culminated on Saturday night at the Durban Park Tarmac with defending champions, Gold is Money, retaining their title and winning $500,000 in front of a capacity crowd as Albouystown-B failed to dethrone the back to back Georgetown champions.

Jermin ‘Pankie’ Junor’s fifth-minute tap-in was all Gold is Money required as they held Albouystown scoreless; Gold is Money’s defence withstood the stern challenge of negating Albouystown’s attacking Lennox Cort, keeping a third consecutive clean sheet on the night.

Earlier, regulation time and extra time failed to separate Sophia and Broad Street in the third-place playoff as both periods of play ended goalless, however, Sophia held their nerve

to win 1-0 from the penalty spot on sudden death penalties.

Meanwhile, Leopold Street defeated Sparta Boss 2-0 in the Plate final to grab $60,000. En route to that final, Leopold Street beat Tiger Bay 5-0 while Sparta required extra time to get past Back Circle with a 2-1 victory.

With their win, Gold is Money pocketed $500,000 along with a trophy while Albouystown-B settled for $300,000 and a trophy. Third place finishers, Sophia, got $200,000 plus a trophy while fourth placed Broad Street copped $100,000.

All six teams have also earned berths to the National Championship which is slated for August 9th and 10th at the Durban Park Tarmac.

Beacon and Police from Bartica, High Rollers from Linden, Brothers United along with Showstoppers, Ballers Empire and Up Top Bosses from West Coast Demerara, Melanie-B and Paradise-A from East Coast, Tralfagar from Berbice and Gold is Money, Broad Street, Sophia, Albouystown-B, Leopold Street and Sparta Boss will be in action on Friday and Saturday nights when the National Playoffs kick off.