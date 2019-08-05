Berbician hospitalised from beating during home invasion

A 30-year-old resident of Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam, Berbice, is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following a severe beating during a home-invasion on Sunday morning.

Rene Anthony Juman was initially rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where health officials had advised that an x-ray be done at a private institution due to the fact that the machine at the hospital was down.

However, his mother, Bibi Shamela Ali, recognising that the recommended private institution would not be open for business until Monday, opted to seek intervention at the GPHC.

But that time, Director of Region Six Health Services, Jevaughn Stephens, intervened and was able to get Juman admitted to the GPHC Accident and Emergency Unit.

Meanwhile, Juman’s father, Mohamed Ishmael, who is currently on dialysis, told Guyana Chronicle that his son, an employee of J’s Supermarket, had returned home with his salary and had fallen asleep in a hammock in the verandah when two intruders jumped the western fence and pounced on him.

The young man was awakened by crowbar blows about his body. He also sustained 12 chops to the head and other injuries during the 30-minute ordeal.

Ishmael was also choked and was cuffed to the right chest moments after he was removed from under his mosquito netting, while his wife, who was in another bedroom, was also assaulted while her room was ransacked.

The father related to this newspaper that nothing of value was stolen and called on the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.